Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.13 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a PE ratio of 465.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

