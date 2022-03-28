Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.86 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.