Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PPL by 56.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.59 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

