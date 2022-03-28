Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 989.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $344,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RL opened at $117.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.47. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RL. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

