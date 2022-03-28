Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 800,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NRZ opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

