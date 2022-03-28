Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Timken by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,002,000 after acquiring an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Timken by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Timken by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

TKR stock opened at $61.68 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.05%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

