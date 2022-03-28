Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 773.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 114,588 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,501 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 475.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.46.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $429.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.03. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.38 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

