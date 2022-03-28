Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Vermilion Energy has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.
Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $23.44 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 60.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 48,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.
VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.
About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vermilion Energy (VET)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.