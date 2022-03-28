Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Vermilion Energy has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $23.44 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 60.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 48,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

