Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of VET stock traded down C$0.82 on Monday, reaching C$28.38. 128,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,497. The company has a market cap of C$4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.06 and a 1 year high of C$30.76.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$765.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 4.4299996 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.75.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

