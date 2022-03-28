Versarien (LON:VRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.10

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.10 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.20 ($0.24), with a volume of 1336106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.01 ($0.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Versarien in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target for the company.

Get Versarien alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of £35.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.47.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.