VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Up 166.7% in March

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

CFO stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $66.32 and a twelve month high of $78.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

