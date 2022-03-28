ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRAY. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.72. ViewRay has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $696.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.90.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

