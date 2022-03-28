Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Down to $13.42

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $13.00. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $721.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of -1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

