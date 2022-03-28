Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the February 28th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,867. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (Get Rating)
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
