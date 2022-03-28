Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the February 28th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,867. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $3,430,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,192,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 448,557 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 537,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 368,890 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 29.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 365,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,524 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

