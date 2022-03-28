Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NCV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 191,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 851.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

