VITE Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. VITE has a total market cap of $29.04 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00044869 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 503,372,144 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

