Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VODGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.44) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.23).

VOD stock opened at GBX 125.32 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -250.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.22. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.88).

Vodafone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.