Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.44) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.23).

VOD stock opened at GBX 125.32 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -250.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.22. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.88).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

