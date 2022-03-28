Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Volta Inc – Class A traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

VLTA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

