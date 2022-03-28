Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after acquiring an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after acquiring an additional 131,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $329,575,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $184.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $213.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.77.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

