Wagerr Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $2,347.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002124 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00265354 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 229,510,426 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

