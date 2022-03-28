Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 396.4% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

WJXFF opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. Wajax has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Get Wajax alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WJXFF shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.