Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $47.03. 147,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

