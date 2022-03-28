Wanchain Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $107.20 million and $6.65 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00200064 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00027670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.00426053 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

