Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) & American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Head to Head Contrast

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Washington Federal alerts:

This table compares Washington Federal and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 29.56% 10.21% 0.99% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Washington Federal pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Washington Federal and American Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $652.17 million 3.43 $183.62 million $2.60 13.17 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Washington Federal and American Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Federal currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Washington Federal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than American Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Washington Federal beats American Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2021, the company had 219 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

American Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Bank, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer. The company was founded by Frederick John Jaindl in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.