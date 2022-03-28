Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Cap Achieves $8.70 Million

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $273,949.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.76 or 0.07115152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,445.31 or 0.99764799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

