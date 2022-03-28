WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $260.44 million and $25.42 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.36 or 0.07123332 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,490.79 or 1.00253952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

