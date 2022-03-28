Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2022 – Trip.com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CLSA from $39.00 to $35.00.

3/24/2022 – Trip.com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/14/2022 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

2/15/2022 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Trip.com Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,003,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -195.40 and a beta of 1.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 509.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 55,342 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

