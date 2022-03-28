Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enel (ENEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enel (BIT: ENEL) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2022 – Enel was given a new €7.00 ($7.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/24/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.50 ($10.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/18/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.50 ($10.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/18/2022 – Enel was given a new €10.10 ($11.10) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/9/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.60 ($10.55) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/8/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.20 ($10.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.60 ($10.55) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/24/2022 – Enel was given a new €8.30 ($9.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/4/2022 – Enel was given a new €10.85 ($11.92) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/4/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.20 ($10.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/4/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.70 ($10.66) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/4/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.50 ($10.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/4/2022 – Enel was given a new €7.20 ($7.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/4/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.25 ($10.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Enel SpA has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.57) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.14).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

