Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2022 – Brookfield Business Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/22/2022 – Brookfield Business Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

3/16/2022 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $68.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $68.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $57.00 to $59.00.

2/4/2022 – Brookfield Business Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

BBU opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29.

Get Brookfield Business Partners LP alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,495,469 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,614,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after buying an additional 299,314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 457,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after buying an additional 263,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 404,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 121,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.