Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Update

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Weidai worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weidai stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,412. Weidai has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

