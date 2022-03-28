Wejo Group (WEJO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WEJO opened at $4.02 on Monday. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99.

Get Wejo Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEJO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wejo Group (Get Rating)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.