Wejo Group (WEJO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ WEJO opened at $4.02 on Monday. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEJO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
About Wejo Group (Get Rating)
Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
