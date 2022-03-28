Welch Group LLC Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,224 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,333,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,509. The firm has a market cap of $211.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.97.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.