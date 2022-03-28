Welch Group LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 214,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.56. 8,355,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

