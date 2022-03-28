Welch Group LLC Has $43.12 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $43,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after buying an additional 1,529,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after buying an additional 1,246,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

