Welch Group LLC Purchases 7,723 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brightworth raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 170,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,926,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

