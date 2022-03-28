Welch Group LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.9% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.47. 2,674,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.24. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

