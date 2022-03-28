Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,103. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund ( NYSEAMERICAN:ERH Get Rating ) by 235.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

