Wells Fargo & Company Raises Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $27.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

