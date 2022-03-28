Whitbread’s (WTB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($49.63) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,000 ($52.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.32).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,765 ($36.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The company has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a PE ratio of -19.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,915.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,060.39. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,384 ($31.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,646 ($48.00).

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.90), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($99,121.91).

Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.