William Blair Comments on Enfusion Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enfusion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENFN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $3,540,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,411,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

