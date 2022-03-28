Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WLFC stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1,654.17 and a beta of 1.28. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 1.22%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $99,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $66,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $272,010 over the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter valued at about $138,033,000. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

