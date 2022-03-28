Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 181.7% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WTKWY opened at $105.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.56. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $119.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTKWY. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($106.59) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($106.59) to €98.00 ($107.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

