Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Woodward by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Woodward by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Woodward by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the third quarter worth $1,116,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,470. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Woodward has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

About Woodward (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.