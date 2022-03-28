WSP Global (WSP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

WSP Global (TSE: WSP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/14/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$185.00.

3/11/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$201.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – WSP Global is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$190.00 to C$200.00.

3/10/2022 – WSP Global was given a new C$200.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – WSP Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

2/28/2022 – WSP Global was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$172.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$188.00.

2/27/2022 – WSP Global was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating.

TSE:WSP opened at C$162.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. WSP Global Inc. has a twelve month low of C$118.00 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$168.48. The company has a market cap of C$19.13 billion and a PE ratio of 40.10.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

