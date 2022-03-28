Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Yandex by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YNDX. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of YNDX stock remained flat at $$18.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

