Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) will report $98.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.10 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $107.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $393.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $424.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $399.49 million, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $429.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALL. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,134. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $150,000. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

