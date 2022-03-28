Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Announce $2.87 EPS

Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $13.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.69. 58,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $166.66 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

