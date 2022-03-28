Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) to report $1.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.80. Crown also reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CCK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

CCK stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.54. 714,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,580. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $130.42.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.97%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

