Zacks: Analysts Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) will post sales of $616.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $443.40 million and the highest is $760.00 million. First Solar reported sales of $803.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $92,969.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in First Solar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,495 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,428,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.09. 4,263,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. First Solar has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

