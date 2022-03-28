Zacks: Analysts Expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.24). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of LTH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.77. 301,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,871. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

